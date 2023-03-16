Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Photronics has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $25.81.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Photronics will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $34,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,379 shares in the company, valued at $977,048.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 26,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 81.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

