PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

PHX Energy Services Price Performance

PHX opened at C$6.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. PHX Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$3.94 and a 1 year high of C$8.93. The firm has a market cap of C$353.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.28.

Insider Transactions at PHX Energy Services

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.73, for a total value of C$38,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,772,751. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.73, for a total value of C$38,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,772,751. Also, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 25,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total value of C$200,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 383,793 shares in the company, valued at C$3,074,181.93. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,887 shares of company stock worth $383,995. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About PHX Energy Services

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

See Also

