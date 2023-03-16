Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Director Buys $15,294.58 in Stock

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $15,294.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,135.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Institutional Trading of Physicians Realty Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,484 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,988,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5,547.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,323,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,796 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,734,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after buying an additional 1,591,038 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOC. KeyCorp raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.