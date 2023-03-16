Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Director Buys $15,294.58 in Stock

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $15,294.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,135.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.
Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOC. KeyCorp raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.
About Physicians Realty Trust
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
