Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) & Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) and Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and Rithm Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Physicians Realty Trust 19.82% 3.52% 2.04% Rithm Capital 20.19% 12.04% 2.00%

Volatility & Risk

Physicians Realty Trust has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rithm Capital has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

91.3% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Rithm Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Rithm Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Physicians Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Rithm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Physicians Realty Trust pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rithm Capital pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rithm Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Physicians Realty Trust and Rithm Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Physicians Realty Trust 1 6 3 0 2.20 Rithm Capital 0 1 4 0 2.80

Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $17.86, suggesting a potential upside of 19.57%. Rithm Capital has a consensus price target of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 35.42%. Given Rithm Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rithm Capital is more favorable than Physicians Realty Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and Rithm Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Physicians Realty Trust $526.64 million 6.75 $104.37 million $0.46 32.48 Rithm Capital $4.73 billion 0.80 $954.52 million $1.79 4.47

Rithm Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Physicians Realty Trust. Rithm Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Physicians Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rithm Capital beats Physicians Realty Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. The company was founded by John W. Sweet, Jr. on April 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative expenses, the management fees and incentive compensation, and corporate cash and related interest income. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

