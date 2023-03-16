Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.33. Approximately 163,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,086,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $909.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Office Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Natixis increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 127,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 43,660 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,159,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 49,776 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

