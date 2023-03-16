Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $248,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Welltower Stock Down 0.3 %

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.02. 365,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.66, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.06. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also

