Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.8% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SHY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.97. 2,339,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,016,603. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.33.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.