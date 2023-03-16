Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Republic Services by 94.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 44.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Republic Services Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RSG traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.42. The company had a trading volume of 639,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,098. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Articles

