Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Raised by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,296 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $181.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $180.38 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

