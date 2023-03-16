Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Lowered to $275.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PXD. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD opened at $181.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $180.38 and a 1 year high of $288.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,093 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

