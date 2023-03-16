PlatinX 1-Day Volume Reaches $25,452.74 (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, PlatinX has traded 88.8% higher against the US dollar. One PlatinX token can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. PlatinX has a market cap of $188.35 million and approximately $25,452.74 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.54 or 0.00405910 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,795.60 or 0.27436324 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About PlatinX

PlatinX’s launch date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlatinX

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

