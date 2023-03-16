PlayDapp Trading Up 2.9% This Week (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $113.55 million and approximately $12.02 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000849 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,992,304 tokens. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

