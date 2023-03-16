Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 8.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Plexus by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Plexus by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Plexus by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Plexus stock opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.11. Plexus has a 12-month low of $74.53 and a 12-month high of $115.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

