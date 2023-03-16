Pocket Network (POKT) Tops One Day Volume of $2.59 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. During the last week, Pocket Network has traded up 2% against the dollar. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $57.26 million and $2.59 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0562 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.41 or 0.00403554 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,786.81 or 0.27277602 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Pocket Network Token Trading

