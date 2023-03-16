POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Stock Price Up 4.4%

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.30 and last traded at C$5.22. 38,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 48,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.00.

POET Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$194.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.22.

About POET Technologies

(Get Rating)

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.