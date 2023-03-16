Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Up 3.8%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.08. 683,304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,432,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PSNY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
