Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Up 3.8%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.08. 683,304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,432,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSNY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.