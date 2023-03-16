PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.80

Shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.80 and traded as low as C$3.22. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at C$3.26, with a volume of 22,617 shares changing hands.

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$637.85 million, a PE ratio of -101.00, a PEG ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

