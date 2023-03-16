Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) CEO Carlos P. Naudon Acquires 5,000 Shares

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) CEO Carlos P. Naudon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $41,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,018.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ponce Financial Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of PDLB opened at $7.99 on Thursday. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ponce Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDLB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 17,175.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 26.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Ponce Financial Group

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ponce Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point downgraded Ponce Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It operates as a holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc Ponce Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings association and Mortgage World is a mortgage banking entity subject to the comprehensive regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

