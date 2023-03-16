Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) CEO Carlos P. Naudon Acquires 5,000 Shares

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) CEO Carlos P. Naudon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $41,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,018.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ponce Financial Group Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of PDLB opened at $7.99 on Thursday. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ponce Financial Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDLB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 17,175.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 26.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Ponce Financial Group
Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It operates as a holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc Ponce Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings association and Mortgage World is a mortgage banking entity subject to the comprehensive regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services.
Further Reading
