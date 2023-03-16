Popular, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th.

Popular has raised its dividend by an average of 22.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Popular has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Popular to earn $9.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

BPOP opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.15. Popular has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $86.84.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.82 million. Popular had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 32.75%. Popular’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Popular will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Popular in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Popular by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

