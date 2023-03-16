Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Popular Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $51.72 on Thursday. Popular has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $86.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Popular’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Popular will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Popular in the second quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Popular in the third quarter worth $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Popular in the third quarter worth $62,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Popular by 68.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

Featured Stories

