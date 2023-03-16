Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.
Popular Stock Performance
NASDAQ BPOP opened at $51.72 on Thursday. Popular has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $86.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Popular in the second quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Popular in the third quarter worth $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Popular in the third quarter worth $62,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Popular by 68.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
About Popular
Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Popular (BPOP)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.