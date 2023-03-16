Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.62) Per Share (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Poseida Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.62) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Poseida Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $8.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $529,000. Atom Investors LP increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 172.5% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 152,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 96,293 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 571.1% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,408,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

