Post (NYSE:POST) Shares Gap Up to $86.51

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $86.51, but opened at $88.73. Post shares last traded at $86.31, with a volume of 88,905 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POST. UBS Group upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.
Post Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.65.
Insider Buying and Selling at Post
In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Post
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Post by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Post by 1,015.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 136.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Post (POST)
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.