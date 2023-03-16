Post (NYSE:POST) Shares Gap Up to $86.51

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $86.51, but opened at $88.73. Post shares last traded at $86.31, with a volume of 88,905 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POST. UBS Group upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

Post Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. Post had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Post

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Post by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Post by 1,015.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 136.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

