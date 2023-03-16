Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Powell Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Powell Industries stock opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.02 million, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.97. Powell Industries has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 48.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the third quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 103.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

