Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Powell Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Powell Industries Trading Down 5.8 %
Powell Industries stock opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.02 million, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.97. Powell Industries has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84.
About Powell Industries
Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.
