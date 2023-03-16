Power Corp of Canada Buys Shares of 49,996 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,996 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,000. Walt Disney makes up 0.7% of Power Corp of Canada’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.03. The stock has a market cap of $170.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

