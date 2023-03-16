Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
PRIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
Primoris Services Price Performance
PRIM stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.25. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $28.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $273,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at $885,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Primoris Services
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primoris Services (PRIM)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.