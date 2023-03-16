Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Primoris Services Price Performance

PRIM stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.25. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $273,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at $885,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

