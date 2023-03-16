Private Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 18.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $184,000. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,593.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $273.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.57. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.