Private Asset Management Inc. Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Union Pacific by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,174 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $5,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Shares of UNP opened at $192.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.36. The firm has a market cap of $117.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

