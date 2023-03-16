Private Asset Management Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 496.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,075 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 113,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of IJH opened at $239.53 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.75.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

