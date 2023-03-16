Private Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

