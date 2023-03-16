Private Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $59.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.81. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $106.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.04.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Todd M. Ricketts bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.79 per share, for a total transaction of $567,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 230,892 shares in the company, valued at $13,112,356.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,823,200 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.