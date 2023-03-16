Private Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $66.95 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $75.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

