Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $444,000. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of AMP opened at $283.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $26,606,004 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.