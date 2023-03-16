Private Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,484,000 after buying an additional 300,866 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,885,000 after buying an additional 1,192,696 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Corteva by 3.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,782,000 after buying an additional 224,993 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Corteva by 8.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,843,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,355,000 after buying an additional 477,618 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,782,000 after buying an additional 110,200 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $56.85 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average is $62.24.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

