Private Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $201.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $243.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.