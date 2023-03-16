PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Shares Up 0.4%

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. 80,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 103,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$6.75 price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get PRO Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.30.

About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.