Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Trading Down 3.6%

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 84,654 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 38,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Procaps Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83.

Institutional Trading of Procaps Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Procaps Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procaps Group during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Procaps Group during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Procaps Group Company Profile

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

