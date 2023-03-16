Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN – Get Rating) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.95. 73,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 92,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
Profound Medical Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.95.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Arun Menawat Dr. acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.62 per share, with a total value of C$138,020.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,515,357.42.
Profound Medical Company Profile
Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
Further Reading
