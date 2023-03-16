Prom (PROM) Price Reaches $6.47

Prom (PROM) traded 46.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.47 or 0.00026121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar. Prom has a market cap of $118.07 million and $72.25 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00028615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00032184 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001969 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00021800 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00211059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,770.14 or 1.00006136 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.9207929 USD and is up 46.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $18,284,024.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

