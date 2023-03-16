Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Lowered to Underperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PUODY remained flat at $191.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.25. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $122.75 and a 12 month high of $228.00.
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (PUODY)
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
Receive News & Ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.