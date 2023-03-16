Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Lowered to Underperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:PUODY remained flat at $191.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.25. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $122.75 and a 12 month high of $228.00.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura SA engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of highways and the production of asphalt and other supplies related to road construction. It operates through the following segments: Concession, Construction, and Materials & Supplies.

