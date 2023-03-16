ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Purchased by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 215.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,364 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ accounts for approximately 5.6% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned 0.51% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 6.5% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 5,255,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,407,000 after acquiring an additional 319,682 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 57.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,497,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,969,000 after acquiring an additional 907,689 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 159.4% in the third quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,402,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 4,507.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,984,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $16,613,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $13.18 on Thursday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

