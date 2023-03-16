ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading Down 5%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) fell 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.66 and last traded at $24.67. 4,300,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 2,255,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Down 8.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 91.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 519.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

