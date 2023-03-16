ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.72 and last traded at $34.85. 82,797,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 138,919,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.93.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.27.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
