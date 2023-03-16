ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.72 and last traded at $34.85. 82,797,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 138,919,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.93.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,629.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,579,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,956 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 650.7% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 584,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,578,000 after purchasing an additional 506,789 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 343,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 258,790 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 7,411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 326,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 321,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 310,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,025,000 after buying an additional 284,397 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

