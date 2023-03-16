ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,838,282 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 3,756,178 shares.The stock last traded at $28.16 and had previously closed at $28.31.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 6.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 6.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

