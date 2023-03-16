ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Rating) were up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.32 and last traded at $52.28. Approximately 2,431,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,520,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.14.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth $705,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 559.7% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 69,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 58,747 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 62.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 763,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after buying an additional 294,376 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

