Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Shares of PSEC opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.03. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $8.63.
Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
