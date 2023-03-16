Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PSEC opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.03. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $8.63.

Institutional Trading of Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 728,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 41,050 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 25.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 20.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.