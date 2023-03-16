Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.07.
Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on Proterra from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Proterra news, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $46,625.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,164.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Proterra news, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $112,895.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,912.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $46,625.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,164.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proterra
Proterra Price Performance
PTRA opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market cap of $566.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.18. Proterra has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $8.02.
Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. Proterra had a negative return on equity of 32.62% and a negative net margin of 67.87%. Proterra’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Proterra will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Proterra
Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Proterra (PTRA)
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.