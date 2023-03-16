Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.07.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on Proterra from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Proterra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Proterra news, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $46,625.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,164.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Proterra news, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $112,895.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,912.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $46,625.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,164.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proterra

Proterra Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Proterra by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 49,332 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Proterra by 266.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 84,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Proterra by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,508,000 after purchasing an additional 94,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Proterra by 229.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,920,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Proterra during the first quarter valued at $11,478,000. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTRA opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market cap of $566.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.18. Proterra has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $8.02.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. Proterra had a negative return on equity of 32.62% and a negative net margin of 67.87%. Proterra’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Proterra will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proterra

(Get Rating)

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.