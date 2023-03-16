Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Cut to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PRVB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.83.

NASDAQ PRVB traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $23.80. 1,895,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.18. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $24.23.

In related news, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $28,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,879,023 shares in the company, valued at $111,662,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $28,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,879,023 shares in the company, valued at $111,662,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Hoitt sold 4,500 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,352,549 shares of company stock worth $31,794,691 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 424,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 39.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,604,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 125,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 85,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 740,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 147,909 shares in the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

