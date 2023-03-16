Prudential (LON:PRU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,074.22

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,074.22 ($13.09) and traded as high as GBX 1,187.50 ($14.47). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 1,183 ($14.42), with a volume of 6,068,585 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,585 ($19.32) to GBX 1,518 ($18.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,900 ($23.16) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,450 ($17.67) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,750 ($21.33) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,490 ($18.16) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,656.14 ($20.18).

The firm has a market capitalization of £28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,726.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,279.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,073.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Prudential’s payout ratio is presently 3,684.21%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

