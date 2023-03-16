PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF) Stock Price Up 36.1%

PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF – Get Rating) rose 36.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 1,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk Stock Up 36.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40.

About PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk

(Get Rating)

PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Indonesia. The company offers post-paid and prepaid products that include various data and mobile voice solutions on 2G, 3G, and 4G broadband cellular networks under the IM3 Ooredoo brand. It also provides international calls, international roaming, and fixed line services.

