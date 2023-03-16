Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pulmonx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Insider Transactions at Pulmonx

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $31,931.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,389,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,365 shares of company stock valued at $59,176. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmonx

Pulmonx Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,477,000 after acquiring an additional 41,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 36.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 362,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,783. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 109.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

See Also

